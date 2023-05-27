SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 1,305.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SCWorx Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.27 on Friday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.