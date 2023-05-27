SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 1,305.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SCWorx Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.27 on Friday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About SCWorx
