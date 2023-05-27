Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 971.4% in May

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.