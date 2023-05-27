Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 971.4% in May

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

AAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

