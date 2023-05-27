Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 930.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

