Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

