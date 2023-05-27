Contrasting biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and Hero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 2.30 -$970,000.00 $0.06 90.02 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than biote.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -125.26%

Summary

biote beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

