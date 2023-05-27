LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About LiqTech International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.