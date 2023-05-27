StockNews.com Downgrades Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) to Sell

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

