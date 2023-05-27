Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
Marin Software Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.