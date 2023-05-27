StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSE OGEN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.