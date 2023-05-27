StockNews.com Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Sell

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.