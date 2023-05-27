Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:UUU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

