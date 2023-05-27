StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
NYSE:VJET opened at $1.93 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About voxeljet
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.