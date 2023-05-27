Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $237,859,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

