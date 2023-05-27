Analyzing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 13.25% 6.33% 2.76% KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $9.00 billion 1.03 $1.82 billion $3.21 8.86 KORE Group $265.44 million 0.45 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.06

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 332.26%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats KORE Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.