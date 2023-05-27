Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $95.09

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

