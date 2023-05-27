Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $100.78

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

