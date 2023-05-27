Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $78.82

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.82.
NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
