Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $53.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.