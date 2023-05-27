Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $142.13

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $535,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 436,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

