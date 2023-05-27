Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $37.60

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $10,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

