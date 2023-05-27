Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$131.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.88 and a 12 month high of C$138.85.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

