Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) PT at $45.08

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 284,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

