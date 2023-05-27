Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $19.75

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Insider Activity

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. On average, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.