Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $55.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

HALO stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $477,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

