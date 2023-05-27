Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $17.19 Average PT from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.