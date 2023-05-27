Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $17.19 Average PT from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

