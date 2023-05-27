GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $60.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

GXO stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

