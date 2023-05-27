Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Target Price at GBX 312

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.88).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The firm has a market cap of £19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,638.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55).

Tesco Increases Dividend

About Tesco

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

