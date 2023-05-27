Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.