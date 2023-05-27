Immunovant, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMVT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Immunovant stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,141,858 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

