FY2024 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

