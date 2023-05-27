Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entergy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

