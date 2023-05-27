Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C($1.25). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

