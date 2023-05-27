Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $111.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

