American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for American States Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

AWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

American States Water stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American States Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

