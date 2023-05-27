Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $214.20

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of EFX opened at $210.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,573,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

