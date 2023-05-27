Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $137.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.