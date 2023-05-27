Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $111.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

