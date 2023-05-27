GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $41.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental



GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

