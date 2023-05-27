Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %

BUD opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

