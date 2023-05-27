Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target at $19,725.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
AMKBY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
