Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86.
Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is 28.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bangkok Bank Public (BKKLY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.