Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 5,700.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

