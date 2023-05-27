Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 5,700.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About Alpha Services and
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Services and (ALBKF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.