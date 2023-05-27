Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.16 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 93.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 68.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 729,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.