Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.16 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
