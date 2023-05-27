Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

FRMUF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

