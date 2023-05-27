Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IDE opened at $9.33 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

