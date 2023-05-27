Investors Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. Analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.