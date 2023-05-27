Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 82,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the average daily volume of 37,494 call options.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

ZM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,294 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

