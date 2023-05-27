Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Grows By 11,700.0%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 11,700.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

