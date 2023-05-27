Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.40

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of £558 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Deltic Energy

In related news, insider Sarah McLeod bought 282,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,029.38). 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

