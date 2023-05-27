Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 402,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 109,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

